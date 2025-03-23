Five delicious homemade popsicles ideas to beat the summer heat

Team Indulge

Strawberry Pops

Blended strawberries and a splash of lemon with added honey helps in balancing sweetness.

Chocolate Banana Pops

Experience heavenly taste by blending banana, milk, cocoa powder and honey.

Pineapple Coconut Pops

Add pineapple chunks with a cup of coconut milk and honey for having a tropical paradise on a stick.

Grape Juice Pops

Enjoy the classic and sweet amount of joy with only  juice and honey with a bit of water.

Berry Yogurt Pops

Mix a cup of strawberries, blueberries, raspberries with sour cream including some added honey and water to get the cool and creamy taste.

Apple Cinnamon Pops

For having a cozy twist for summer, add apple juice and a few pinches of cinnamon powder with some honey for taste.

(Curated by M. Abirami)

Indulgexpress