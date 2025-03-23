Five delicious homemade popsicles ideas to beat the summer heat

Team Indulge
Blended strawberries and a splash of lemon with added honey helps in balancing sweetness.
Experience heavenly taste by blending banana, milk, cocoa powder and honey.
Add pineapple chunks with a cup of coconut milk and honey for having a tropical paradise on a stick.
Enjoy the classic and sweet amount of joy with only juice and honey with a bit of water.
Mix a cup of strawberries, blueberries, raspberries with sour cream including some added honey and water to get the cool and creamy taste.
For having a cozy twist for summer, add apple juice and a few pinches of cinnamon powder with some honey for taste.
(Curated by M. Abirami)