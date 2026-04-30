Have you tried the viral Aam Pora Murgi recipe yet?

Dharitri Ganguly
In summers, we often don't like to spend a lot of time in kitchen. Thus, here is a simple yet tangy, sweet and spicy chicken curry recipe, a perfect pair for your steamed rice this summer.
For this recipe, we would need 650 gm of bone-in chicken, two large raw mangoes, chopped onion, a few green chillies, 3-4 cloves of garlic, salt, turmeric, mustard oil, honey/jaggery/brown sugar, kasundi.
Firstly, place the raw mangoes on a jaali roti tawa and put it on open flame and let it grill/burn until soft. On a skewer add the garlic cloves and chillies and put them on the open flame too and let it cook.
Once they are all cooked through, peel the mangoes and extract the pulp. Put the pulp, along with the roasted garlic cloves and chillies in a blender, and blend into a smooth paste.
Now make slits in the chicken pieces, add the paste, add salt, turmeric, red chilli powder, a spoon of honey, jaggery powder or brown sugar. and kasundi. Let it sit for at least two hours, so that the chicken pieces absorb all the good flavours.
Now take a kadai and add two tbsp mustard oil. Once it has heated well, add sliced onions, a little salt and fry till it has turned pink. Now add the marinated chicken into the kadai.
Let the chicken cook on high flame, stirring occasionally, until the oil separates from the gravy. Now add warm water (depending on the gravy consistency), cover and lower the flame. Cook till the chicken is fully cooked.
Finally remove the cover, do a taste check, garnish with julienned ginger and slit green chillis.