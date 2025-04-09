Virat Kohli’s One8 commune gets a new address in Gurgaon

Subhadrika Sen
Located at Golf Course Road, Kohli mentions, “From the vibe to the food, every detail is designed to bring people together and create unforgettable experiences.”
The interiors hold the charm of a vintage library crossed over with a modern social lounge with book shelves, accent lighting, sculptures which ooze luxury in every step.
The food menu curated by Chef Agnibh comprises bold flavours like slow roasted meats and a whole new range of desserts.
They have upped the cocktail game with unforgettable new flavuours as the drinks are contemporary yet rooted in tradition.
One8 Commune welcomes guests from noon to midnight every day at a pocket pinch of Rs 1800+ (approx.) for two.