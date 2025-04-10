Head over to this newly opened dining hotspot in Goa

Subhadrika Sen
Located in Panjim, this cosy place is all about luxury, great food and good drinks, under the skies.
The menu boasts of the Sikandar Raan, Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli, Beef Steak with Corn Polenta, Chicken Kepsa and more.
Pair your food with delicious drinks like Herb & sprite, Melon Tini, Pineapple Spice, Gin Kyuri and more.
Pizza lovers should definitely opt for their live wood-fire pizzas which are made fresh in front of you.
This coolest dining destination is Raia Ristorante & Bar in Panjim, Goa.