Can food be flirtatious? 7 aphrodisiacs that actually work

Atreyee Poddar
Forget cheesy pickup lines—your next date night might just need a smarter menu. Across cultures and centuries, people have turned to food to boost desire, energy and intimacy. But this isn’t just folklore—some ingredients are backed by science for their libido-lifting powers. Whether you're planning a romantic dinner or just want to spice things up in the kitchen (pun absolutely intended), these natural aphrodisiacs are about to become your favourite side dish.
Oysters
Packed with zinc, which is crucial for testosterone production, oysters increase dopamine—a neurotransmitter linked to pleasure. Bonus: they’re luxurious, messy, and just sensual enough to get hearts racing.
Dark Chocolate
Contains phenylethylamine and serotonin, both known to boost mood and arousal. Think of it as dessert with benefits—preferably shared.
Chillies
Capsaicin, the compound that makes chillies hot, also gets your blood flowing and triggers feel-good endorphins. That post spicy food glow? It’s not just heat—it’s chemistry.
Pomegranate
This antioxidant-rich fruit boosts testosterone levels. Studies show it can also improve mood and reduce cortisol (stress), making you a more relaxed, responsive lover.
Maca Root
This Peruvian superfood has been used for centuries to enhance libido, stamina, and fertility. Blend it into a smoothie pre-date and let nature do its thing.
Figs
Sultry in both appearance and texture, figs are rich in amino acids that may help increase libido and boost sexual stamina.
Watermelon
Contains citrulline, which can relax blood vessels and enhance circulation—similar to how some works, minus the prescription.
Next time you set the table, consider skipping the candles and letting your ingredients do the seducing. After all, if the way to someone’s heart is through the stomach, why not take the scenic route?