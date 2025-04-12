Can food be flirtatious? 7 aphrodisiacs that actually work

Atreyee Poddar

Forget cheesy pickup lines—your next date night might just need a smarter menu. Across cultures and centuries, people have turned to food to boost desire, energy and intimacy. But this isn’t just folklore—some ingredients are backed by science for their libido-lifting powers. Whether you're planning a romantic dinner or just want to spice things up in the kitchen (pun absolutely intended), these natural aphrodisiacs are about to become your favourite side dish.

Pexels

Oysters

Packed with zinc, which is crucial for testosterone production, oysters increase dopamine—a neurotransmitter linked to pleasure. Bonus: they’re luxurious, messy, and just sensual enough to get hearts racing.

Pexels

Dark Chocolate

Contains phenylethylamine and serotonin, both known to boost mood and arousal. Think of it as dessert with benefits—preferably shared.

Pexels

Chillies

Capsaicin, the compound that makes chillies hot, also gets your blood flowing and triggers feel-good endorphins. That post spicy food glow? It’s not just heat—it’s chemistry.

Unsplash

Pomegranate

This antioxidant-rich fruit boosts testosterone levels. Studies show it can also improve mood and reduce cortisol (stress), making you a more relaxed, responsive lover.

Unsplash

Maca Root

This Peruvian superfood has been used for centuries to enhance libido, stamina, and fertility. Blend it into a smoothie pre-date and let nature do its thing.

Pinterest

Figs

Sultry in both appearance and texture, figs are rich in amino acids that may help increase libido and boost sexual stamina.

Pexels

Watermelon

Contains citrulline, which can relax blood vessels and enhance circulation—similar to how some works, minus the prescription.

Pexels

Next time you set the table, consider skipping the candles and letting your ingredients do the seducing. After all, if the way to someone’s heart is through the stomach, why not take the scenic route?

Pexels
For more