5 desi pickles that can add that extra zest to your regular meals

Mango pickle
This classic aam ka achaar holds a special place in our hearts. Made with raw mangoes, mustard oil, and a punchy spice blend, it brings all the tang, heat, and nostalgia we crave.
Lemon pickle
There’s pure joy in digging into tangy lemon pickle (nimbu ka achaar), bursting with sweet, sour, and spicy notes. Want to add a lip-smacking twist to your meal? This one’s a winner!
Green chilli pickle
Tomato pickle, a fiery gem from Andhra cuisine, is bursting with bold flavours. Loaded with juicy tomatoes, spices, and a generous hit of garlic, it’s the perfect punchy sidekick to elevate any simple meal.
Amla pickle
A little rare on the table but big on benefits, amla (gooseberry) pickle is a powerhouse of vitamin C — great for immunity, digestion, and heart health. A tangy treat with a healthy twist!
Lal Mirch Bharwan (Stuffed Red Chilli Pickle)
Whole red chillies stuffed with a fiery masala mix. It’s bold, intense, and a favourite in North India.