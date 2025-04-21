5 ways to add lemons to your summer diet

Team Indulge
Lemon water
Start your day with the classic: a glass of warm lemon water. Squeeze half a lemon into warm or cold water and drink it on an empty stomach to boost digestion and metabolism. Just remember moderation is key.
Lemon-infused drinks
Think lemon sorbet, lemon curd, or refreshing homemade lemonade. You can also infuse lemon in herbal teas or sparkling water for a citrusy twist.
Salad dressings
One of the easiest ways to add lemon to your summer diet. Just squeeze some over your salad and you are good to go. It instantly adds freshness and flavour without any fuss.
Lemon dessert
Search lemon desserts, and you’ll find many interesting options. Choose to whip up something quickly to relish after the meal. Make it a memorable summer with some lemon-flavoured pies, cupcakes, yogurts and more.
Use lemon while cooking
Lemon can easily be incorporated while cooking. Add it to grilled vegetables, lentils, or other dishes for a subtle, tangy lift that enhances overall flavour.