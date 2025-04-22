7 food items that work wonders for your skin

sakshisuresh.k
Berries
Packed with antioxidants, blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries help fight free radicals and slow down signs of aging.
Fatty fish
If you like seafood, trust salmon and mackerel are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids that reduce inflammation and keep your skin hydrated and smooth
Tomatoes
While incorporating healthy choices into your meals, don’t forget to toss in some juicy tomatoes. Add them to your salads, sandwiches, or sides — and make sure to savour their goodness in every single bite
Avocado
Avocados are not just a delicious addition to your meals — they’re a powerhouse for your skin. Rich in healthy fats, antioxidants, and vitamin E, avocados deeply hydrate and nourish, promoting a soft, supple complexion.
Broccoli
While you want to take care of your skin, broccoli is literally the green you need to swear by.
Green leafy vegetables
Never skip your greens! Green leafy vegetables are the key to maintaining youthful, glowing skin every single day.
Green tea
Green tea is a true elixir for your skin, packed with antioxidants that help fight off free radicals and slow down signs of aging.