5 easy summer desserts that are big on flavour, light on effort

Atreyee Poddar
Hot days call for chilled treats—and these five summer desserts are here to deliver exactly that. Whether you’re craving fruity freshness or creamy comfort, each of these is easy to whip up, doesn’t demand hours in the kitchen, and brings the kind of joy only a cold spoonful of dessert can offer.
Mango Sago
This Southeast Asian favourite has become a summer staple for good reason. All you need is ripe mango puree, cooked tapioca pearls, coconut milk, and a little condensed milk for sweetness. Chill it, serve in glasses, and top with fresh mango chunks—it’s tropical, creamy, and incredibly refreshing.
Tender Coconut Pudding
Silky, light, and subtly sweet, this South Indian-style pudding uses the soft flesh and water of tender coconut blended with milk or coconut cream and set with China grass (agar agar). It's hydrating, melt-in-the-mouth, and ideal for days when you want dessert without the sugar rush.
Lemon Posset
A British classic with just three ingredients—cream, sugar, and lemon juice. The acid in the lemon magically sets the sweetened cream into a luscious, custard-like texture. Serve it cold with a shortbread biscuit or fresh berries for a zingy finish to any meal.
Watermelon Granita
A no-machine frozen treat that’s practically just blended watermelon with a touch of lime and sugar, frozen and scraped into flakes with a fork. It’s light, hydrating, and the ultimate heatwave hero.
Mishti Doi Popsicles
Give the classic Bengali sweet a fun summer twist. Mix thick curd with jaggery or condensed milk, pour into moulds, and freeze into creamy, tangy popsicles. Add cardamom or crushed nuts for extra flair.
Make these in advance and store them in the fridge or freezer—perfect for when unexpected guests drop by or when the afternoon slump hits.