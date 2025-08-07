Six must try Indian thalis that are a feast for the senses

Suchismita Maity
Rajasthani Thali
Think Dal Baati Churma, Gatte ki Sabzi, and spicy ker sangri. A royal feast from the land of deserts and forts.
Bengali Thali
Balanced and soulful includes shukto, bhaat, macher jhol, aloo bhaja, and a touch of sweetness with rosogolla.
Punjabi Thali
Butter, spice, and everything nice like sarson da saag, makki di roti, paneer, dal makhani, and a tall glass of lassi.
Kerala Sadya
A vibrant vegetarian spread served on a banana leaf. It featurs avial, olan, thoran, sambar, payasam, and more.
Assamese Thali
Simple, earthy, and aromatic thali that includes khar, tenga curry, steamed rice, green chutneys, and seasonal veggies
Gujarati Thali
Sweet meets savory like thepla, undhiyu, dal, kadhi, dhokla, and a variety of pickles & chutneys.