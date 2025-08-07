Six trending bubble tea flavours you should try right now

Suchismita Maity

Brown sugar boba milk tea
The OG cult favorite which is rich, caramelized brown sugar syrup with chewy tapioca pearls. No tea, just indulgence.

Taro milk tea
A pretty purple drink with a nutty, vanilla-like taste. Earthy, creamy, and Insta-perfect.

Matcha bubble tea
Green tea lovers, this one’s for you. Smooth, grassy matcha with sweet pearls and matcha made in heaven

Lychee fruit tea
Light, floral, and super refreshing are perfect for those who love fruity teas without milk

Thai milk tea
Bold black tea, sweetened condensed milk, and ice makes a vibrant orange drink that packs a flavorful punch

Strawberry matcha fusion
A gorgeous layered drink with sweet strawberries on the bottom and earthy matcha on top. Two flavors, one aesthetic sip.

