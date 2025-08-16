Five things that can instantly upgrade your instant coffee

Suchismita Maity
Sprinkle a little cinnamon into your instant coffee for a warm, aromatic flavor that feels cozy and indulgent.
Swap regular milk with frothed milk to give your instant coffee a creamy, café-style texture.
Instead of plain sugar, try honey or maple syrup for a natural sweetness and a richer taste.
A pinch of vanilla extract or cocoa powder can make your coffee taste like a fancy latte or mocha.
Just a tiny pinch of salt balances bitterness and enhances the overall flavor of instant coffee.