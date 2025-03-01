Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune opens doors in Indore

Subhadrika Sen

The restaurant interiors span two floors with indoor plants, custom furniture, artisanal texture and lighting designed by Minnie Bhatt to give off comfortable luxury vibes

The menu delivers global flavours with an Indian twist

One can choose from dishes like Jalebi Chaat, Kala Chana Hummus Chaat, Bun Tikki, Dal Pakwan and others

For a cosmopolitan crowd there are dim sums, sushi, salads, small plates and more to choose from

The dessert menu includes Black Forest Pull Me, Rum and Raisin Cake, Lava Cake, and more

One8 commune also offers carefully handcrafted drinks to set a complementing mood with your favourite dishes

