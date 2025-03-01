Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune opens doors in Indore

Subhadrika Sen
The restaurant interiors span two floors with indoor plants, custom furniture, artisanal texture and lighting designed by Minnie Bhatt to give off comfortable luxury vibes
The menu delivers global flavours with an Indian twist
One can choose from dishes like Jalebi Chaat, Kala Chana Hummus Chaat, Bun Tikki, Dal Pakwan and others
For a cosmopolitan crowd there are dim sums, sushi, salads, small plates and more to choose from
The dessert menu includes Black Forest Pull Me, Rum and Raisin Cake, Lava Cake, and more
One8 commune also offers carefully handcrafted drinks to set a complementing mood with your favourite dishes
(By Subhadrika Sen)