5 desi summer drinks to swear by this season

Buttermilk
It’s more than just a drink — it’s pure comfort, a taste of home, and a remedy passed down through generations. A humble blend of yogurt, water, and a dash of spices, it cools you down from within, almost like a refreshing breeze on a hot day.
Aam panna
Aam panna is a powerhouse of refreshment, combining the tang of raw mangoes with a perfect balance of sweetness and spice. This vibrant summer drink isn’t just delicious, it’s a natural coolant packed with electrolytes that help combat heat exhaustion and dehydration.
Sattu
Made from roasted gram flour, this high-protein drink is a natural coolant that helps regulate body temperature while keeping hunger at bay. Blended with water, a squeeze of lemon, black salt, and a hint of roasted cumin, sattu refreshes instantly while aiding digestion and boosting hydration.
Nimbu pani
A simple yet effective summer staple, nimbu pani combines fresh lemon juice, water, sugar, and a dash of black salt for an instant refreshment boost.
Bel sharbat
Many may not know about this, but it works wonders in summer. This natural coolant made from wood apple pulp, known for its digestive and detoxifying properties, also tastes amazing. Give it a try and you’ll love it.