Chilled Delights: A refreshing journey through Mediterranean cold soups

Team Indulge
Tarator (Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey) – A cooling blend of yogurt, cucumber, garlic, and dill, this creamy delight is a must-try for summer freshness.
Gazpacho (Spain) – The iconic Andalusian soup, made with ripe tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and a hint of sherry vinegar, is the ultimate thirst-quencher.
Watermelon Gazpacho – A sweet and savory twist on the classic, pairing juicy watermelon with basil, lime, and a touch of chili.
Ajoblanco (Spain) – Often called ‘white gazpacho,’ this silky blend of almonds, garlic, and grapes is a hidden gem of Spanish cuisine.
Melitzanosoupa (Greece) – A smoky, velvety eggplant soup, enriched with olive oil and herbs, offering a taste of the Aegean in every spoonful.