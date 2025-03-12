5 interesting ways to enjoy raw mango in summer

Team Indulge

Raw mango chutney

A spicy and zesty chutney made by blending raw mangoes with green chilies, garlic, coriander, and a touch of jaggery. It pairs beautifully with parathas, dal-chawal, and snacks.

Aam ka Achaar (Raw mango pickle)

A spiced and fermented raw mango pickle prepared with mustard seeds, fennel, and red chili powder. It’s the ultimate accompaniment to any Indian meal.

Raw mango dal

A comforting South Indian-style dal cooked with toor dal, raw mango pieces, and tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and garlic. It’s tangy, flavorful, and pairs wonderfully with rice.

Raw mango murabba

A sweet and spiced raw mango preserve made with sugar, cardamom, and saffron, enjoyed as a spread or with rotis.

Raw mango chaat

Diced raw mango tossed with boiled chickpeas, potatoes, onions, green chilies, and chaat masala for a spicy, tangy street-food-style snack.

