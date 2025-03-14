5 must-have dishes to elevate your Holi celebration

Team Indulge
Gujiya - Without Gujiya, Holi parties are simply incomplete. Considered to be this festival’s star confection. It is not only delicious, but quite simple to make at home. A sweet dumpling filled with a mix of dry fruits, semolina, khoya while the preparation is made with flour or maida.
Thandai - What is Holi without a thandai which is nothing but a chilled beverage. Made with a mix of a nutty flavour of cashews, almonds, cardamom, rose petals, fennel seeds, and milk, it is best served chilled. What makes it more special is when bhaang which is mixed in thandai.
Cracker Pizza Snacks - Bring a slice of joy to your Holi celebration with these mini pizzas, top some ketchup and sauce over savoury crackers, add cheese, herbs, and veggies, and microwave to gooey perfection. These are quick to assemble and pair beautifully with freshly squeezed juices or thandai.
No-maida Soya Chaap - Bring a bold twist to the classic street food favourite with No-Maida Ready-to-Eat Soya Chaap from Blue Tribe Foods. Available in Achari, Tandoori, and Afghani flavours, this high-protein snack is a perfect non-vegetarian substitute for your Holi spread. Ready in just 5 minutes using a microwave.
Malpua - Another must-have Holi delicacy. More like a pancake, a melt-in-your-mouth snack prepared with cardamom, banana, milk, sugar and all purpose flour. All of these ingredients are combined and deep-fried. You may also dip it in a sugar syrup to make the pancakes more juicy.