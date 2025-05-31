Five must-have Jamai Sashthi meals for both jamai and bou

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Alu bhaja and dal
No Bengali meal starts without a comforting plate of steaming rice, moong dal, and crispy alu bhaja. The golden, thinly sliced potato fries are crunchy and lightly salted, adding a familiar, nostalgic touch to the meal. Paired with the simplicity of ghee-laced dal, this combo is the soul-soothing beginning everyone deserves.
Kosha mangsho (slow cooked mutton)
Rich, slow-cooked, and packed with spices, kosha mangsho is the crown jewel of a Jamai Shashti feast. The tender mutton melts in your mouth, and the thick, dark gravy is layered with the warmth of garam masala and caramelised onions. It’s a dish that speaks of love, tradition, and hours of effort.
Murgir jhol (Chicken curry)
Lighter than its mutton counterpart, murgir jhol is a homely, hearty chicken curry with chunks of potatoes and a thin, flavourful gravy. It’s comforting, mildly spiced, and evokes memories of Sunday lunches.
Chingri malai curry (prawn coconut curry)
This creamy prawn curry is a luxurious affair. Think large, juicy prawns simmered in a coconut milk-based gravy infused with cinnamon, cardamom, and a touch of sweetness. It’s the kind of dish that delights the senses and feels both festive and regal.
Sandesh
No Bengali celebration is complete without sweets, and sandesh is as quintessential as it gets. Made from fresh chenna and lightly sweetened, these delicate treats come in a variety of flavours. Whether rose-kissed, saffron-infused, or mango-filled, sandesh brings the perfect, light end to a heavy festive meal.