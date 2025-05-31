Five must-have Jamai Sashthi meals for both jamai and bou

Kosha mangsho (slow cooked mutton)

Rich, slow-cooked, and packed with spices, kosha mangsho is the crown jewel of a Jamai Shashti feast. The tender mutton melts in your mouth, and the thick, dark gravy is layered with the warmth of garam masala and caramelised onions. It’s a dish that speaks of love, tradition, and hours of effort.