Celeb-approved: 5 iconic Bengaluru eateries loved by stars

Prattusa
Actress Anushka Sharma frequently craves the legendary desserts from this vintage Bengaluru parlour. Known for its old-school charm, Corner House’s Death by Chocolate and Cake Fudge are huge hits. Cricket legend Rahul Dravid and Deepika Padukone also count themselves among the loyal fans of this iconic dessert destination.
Situated in Malleshwaram, Central Tiffin Room is a historic eatery famous for its golden, butter-laden Benne Masala Dosa. Cricket icon Virat Kohli recently visited this bustling joint with Anushka, delighting fans. Deepika has also named it one of her absolute top spots for authentic South Indian comfort food.
This humble, standing-only eatery in Malleshwaram holds a special place in Deepika’s heart. Like a true Bengalurean, the actress cannot resist their steaming hot, exceptionally soft idlis and crispy vadas. The nostalgic establishment consistently draws massive crowds seeking a taste of authentic, unpretentious South Indian breakfast and filter coffee.
Located in Frazer Town, this old-school establishment remains a beloved gem in the city. Power couple Virat and Anushka are known to drop by whenever they are craving freshly baked puffs. Beyond celebrity sightings, the legendary bakery remains a quintessential part of the local community's daily grocery and snack routines.
A heritage culinary institution in Basavanagudi, Vidyarthi Bhavan is synonymous with the city’s rich gastronomic history. The eatery’s legendary crispy masala dosas cooked in ghee have attracted global dignitaries, including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor also considers this nostalgic vegetarian spot a must-visit culinary destination.