5 foods that can help boost your haemoglobin

Suchismita Maity
Spinach
Loaded with iron, folate, and vitamin C, spinach helps your body produce more red blood cells and absorb iron better.
Apples
An apple a day does more than keep the doctor away, it provides iron and promotes better oxygen transport in your blood.
Legumes (Lentils, Chickpeas, Beans)
Rich in non-heme iron, protein, and folate, these plant-based powerhouses are perfect for vegans and vegetarians looking to boost haemoglobin.
Fatty Fish (Tuna and Salmon)
Packed with heme iron, vitamin B12, and omega-3s, fish supports healthy red blood cell production and improves circulation.
Pomegranate
This ruby red fruit is rich in iron, vitamin C, and antioxidants, making it great for improving blood quality and haemoglobin levels.