Five traditional monsoon munchies in Bengaluru to warm your evenings

Prattusa
These golden, deep-fried chili fritters are an undisputed rainy day essential. Slit open and generously stuffed with finely chopped onions, fresh coriander, and a splash of lime, they offer a perfect, tangy crunch. Head straight to the legendary Food Street in VV Puram for sizzling bajjis straight out of the oil.
A monsoon evening feels incomplete without this pairing. A perfectly round, spiced potato mash is coated in chickpea flour and fried to a crisp. Pair it with an intensely frothy South Indian filter coffee at Brahmins’ Coffee Bar in Basavanagudi, an iconic, standing-only institution that perfects this timeless comfort duo.
This fiercely flavourful, crunchy chaat breaks the mold of typical warm snacks. It features crushed nippattu—a deeply spiced rice flour cracker—tossed rapidly with onions, carrots and sweet-and-spicy chutneys. Visit Malleshwaram’s famous Sri Sairam’s Chats & Juice Centre, where this zesty, budget-friendly bowl delivers an immediate burst of heat and texture.
These coarse, golden-brown lentil fritters are made from chana dal mixed with generous handfuls of fresh dill leaves, naturally packing a solid punch of plant-based protein and fiber. For the most authentic, piping-hot experience, visit the airy Hallimane Restaurant or the historic Vidyarthi Bhavan, where tradition meets incredible culinary crunch.
Also known as Mangalore bajji, these pillowy, deep-fried dough balls are made from a mildly sour buttermilk and flour batter that puffs up beautifully in hot oil. Enjoy their spongy, cloud-like texture served alongside fresh coconut chutney at Malleshwaram's Central Tiffin Room or the bustling Udupi Sri Krishna Bhavan in Balepete.