Check out these 5 Boult products to up your music game

Farhaan Tipu
The BOULT Mustang Torq earbuds offer up to 100 hours of playtime, dual-device pairing, and advanced features like ZEN Quad Mic ENC for clear calls and 13mm BoomX drivers for deep bass. With Lightning Boult fast charging and 45ms ultra-low latency, they're perfect for music and gaming. Inspired by the Ford Mustang, these stylish earbuds are priced at INR 1499.
Boost Headsets feature BoomX™ Technology for deep bass and a ZEN ENC Mic for clear calls in noisy environments. With fast charging, IPX5 water resistance, and the latest Bluetooth technology, they’re perfect for outdoor use. Memory foam earcups ensure comfort for an immersive experience. Priced at INR 3,799.
The BOULT BassBox X500 is a powerful sound system with a 500W output, Dolby Digital sound, and a 5.1 channel setup. Featuring a DSP chip for high-fidelity audio processing up to 96KHz, it includes five full-range drivers and various connectivity options like Bluetooth V5.3 and HDMI(ARC). The system also comes with two rear satellites for an enhanced audio experience. Priced at INR 34,999.
The BOULT Crown R PRO smartwatch blends style and functionality with a 1.43-inch Super AMOLED display at 466x466 pixels and 500 nits brightness. It offers Bluetooth calling, health monitors (heart rate, blood pressure, SpO2, sleep, and menstrual tracking), and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. With a durable Zinc-Alloy frame and IP67 rating, it's available in Frozen Silver, Thunder Black, and Volcanic Orange. Priced at INR 1,999.
The RetroAmp X60 combines a Royal Gold leather body with durability and style. With dual dynamic drivers and BoomX™ technology, it delivers 60W of studio-quality audio. Featuring Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, USB, and TF card connectivity, it works with phones and smart TVs. Enjoy up to 14 hours of playtime and a karaoke mode, making it ideal for parties. Priced at INR 2,499.