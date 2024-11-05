Top 5 TV picks under ₹35,000

Farhaan Tipu
Blaupunkt's Quantum Dot Series QLED TV offers stunning visuals with Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and 50W Dolby Atmos sound. For an enhanced audio experience, pair it with an external system. Google TV integration makes app navigation easy, all for ₹26,999—perfect for a cinematic setup.
Toshiba’s 50-inch QLED TV features Quantum Dot technology for bright, detailed visuals, perfect for movies and sports. With Dolby Vision and HDR10+, colours are vibrant, and blacks are deep. DTS Virtual:X audio adds clarity, while external sound systems elevate the experience. All this for ₹32,999, bringing a cinematic feel to your home.
Acer’s I Pro Series 4K UHD TV with Dolby Vision offers sharp, vivid visuals, while Dolby Audio delivers clear sound. Pair it with an external sound system for an enhanced immersive experience. Google TV compatibility ensures seamless control and easy syncing with audio equipment. All this for ₹32,999.
Xiaomi’s X Series 4K UHD TV with HDR10+ delivers vibrant colours and deep contrasts for a cinematic experience. Dolby Audio ensures clear sound, and Google TV integration makes it easy to pair with your sound system. A great value at ₹28,999 for an enhanced audio-visual setup.
Onida’s 50-inch Nexg Series features Dolby Vision for stunning visuals and Dolby Atmos for immersive, clear sound. It pairs seamlessly with soundbars or surround systems for rich audio. Google TV integration makes it easy to create a top-tier multimedia setup, all for ₹27,970.