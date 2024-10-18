5 things to know about Huawei's GT5 smartwatch

Farhaan Tipu

The smartwatch offers both 46mm and 41mm models in various colours. Both models have a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels, with slightly different PPI for men and women.

Huawei GT5 Smartwatch

The Huawei GT5 starts at ₹18,999 in India and is compatible with both iOS and Android devices and offers features like Bluetooth calling and screenshot capture. Here is some specs if the GT5 that you should know:

Huawei's GT5 smartwatch

The GT5 includes over 10,000 watch faces and dynamic dials that change based on the user's emotional state.

Huawei GT5 Smartwatch

The smartwatch supports professional-grade sports tracking for activities like golf, free diving, and trail running, with built-in offline maps for navigatio

4Huawei GT5 Smartwatch 1mm edition for women

The GT5 features Huawei's TruSense system for accurate health monitoring and includes the Stay Fit app for calorie tracking and workout modes.

Huawei's TruSense system
