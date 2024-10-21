7 key points about the Dyson WashG1 vacuum cleaner

Farhaan Tipu
The Dyson WashG1 is Dyson's inaugural cord-free device designed specifically for cleaning wet floors, making it a unique addition to their product lineup
It features highly absorbent microfibre filament rollers that counter-rotate to effectively tackle spills, debris, and tough stains simultaneously, ensuring a thorough clean.
This cleaner uses innovative separation technology to hygienically divide wet and dry debris at the source, allowing for easy and no-touch disposal of waste.
On a single charge, the Dyson WashG1 can cover up to 3100 square feet, making it suitable for large spaces
Users can adjust the hydration levels and sensitivity settings based on the type of debris and flooring, optimizing the cleaning performance for different conditions.
While docked, the machine cleans itself, ensuring the rollers are ready for the next cleaning session without additional effort from the user.
The cleaner is designed for easy maneuverability and edge-to-edge cleaning, featuring dual motors in the rollers for effective dirt removal right up to corners and under furniture.