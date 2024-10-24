10 gadgets under ₹10,000

Farhaan Tipu
This compact MagSafe charger is perfect for multitaskers, powering up an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously. With a sleek design and a powerful output of 15W for iPhones, it combines convenience and cutting-edge technology in one portable package.
Price: ₹5,999
Enhance road safety with the Qubo DashCam Pro 3K, featuring a 5MP front and 2MP rear camera powered by the Sony IMX 335 sensor for high-definition recordings. Ideal for commuters and road trippers alike, it’s a thoughtful gift for ensuring peace of mind on every journey.
Price: ₹9,999
The Solar 10k is a rugged power bank featuring a 10,000mAh capacity and foldable solar panels for eco-friendly charging. With 22.5W fast charging, it’s perfect for outdoor adventures and comes with safety features for your devices.
Price: ₹2,799
The NoiseFit Origin blends advanced health monitoring with smart notifications, perfect for busy lifestyles. With a metallic dial and rapid performance, it encourages productivity and wellness all at a glance.
Price: ₹5,999
This powerful speaker amplifies celebrations with incredible sound quality and vibrant lights, making it an ideal gift for party enthusiasts. It's designed to turn any gathering into a memorable experience.
Price: ₹8,499
For audiophiles, these over-ear headphones deliver exceptional audio quality with features like touch control and a 60-hour battery life. Perfect for enjoying music with enhanced bass and full-range sound.
Price: ₹7,510
Experience next-gen 5G connectivity with the TECNO POP 9, featuring a 48MP Sony AI camera and a 120Hz refresh rate. Designed for young users, it combines vibrant design with premium performance without breaking the bank.
Price: ₹8,499
Keep tech gadgets organized with this durable, water-resistant organizer. It features multiple pockets for accessories, making it the ultimate travel-friendly solution for tech lovers.
Price: ₹1,699
Delight kids with the Noise Explorer Smart Watch, offering real-time GPS tracking, two-way calling, and safety alerts. Its vibrant display and activity tracking make it both fun and functional for young adventurers.
Price: ₹5,499
Enjoy your favorite shows on this 32-inch HD Ready Android TV with 40W sound output. It supports popular apps like Netflix and Prime Video, offering a complete home entertainment experience.
Price: ₹9,999