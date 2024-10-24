10 gadgets under ₹10,000

DailyObjects SURGE Max Foldaway 3-In-1 Magnetic MagSafe Wireless Charger

This compact MagSafe charger is perfect for multitaskers, powering up an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously. With a sleek design and a powerful output of 15W for iPhones, it combines convenience and cutting-edge technology in one portable package.

Price: ₹5,999