iPhone 17: 5 upgrades you can expect from Apple

Ujjainee Roy
Apple's iPhone 17 series is about 6 months away from its expected launch. Since the leak of its new design, experts have been speculating on the upgrades users can expect from the new iPhone 7.
Major RAM update
According to an early leak, the iPhone 17 Pro models may receive a major RAM upgrade from 8GB to 12GB for increased performance efficiency. Later, though, it was said that the upgrade would only be available on the iPhone 17 Pro Max model.
Camera upgrades
Apple insider Sonny Dickson shared case designs that reportedly show a larger camera module on the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The back now features a separate section for flash and sensors which also changes its look. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to retain its three-camera setup.
Camera bar
Among the biggest changes is a new ‘camera bar’ running across the back of the device. The iPhone 17 Pro Max has a design similar to that of Google Pixel smartphones, and it’s quite big.
Next-gen processor
The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are expected to arrive with Apple’s next-gen processor, the A19, along with an in-house modem. Apple is also expected to bring its own modem to the flagship series.
ProMotion technology
iPhone 17 is also likely to have ProMotion technology, which enables a 120Hz refresh rate, and is no longer be exclusive to the Pro models. The entire iPhone 17 line-up, including the iPhone 17 Air, is expected to feature ProMotion displays.