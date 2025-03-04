On National Safety Day, here's a look at common cyber crimes you should be alert for in the digital era

Subhadrika Sen

Hacking

Prevent hackers getting complete charge of your system and data. Ideally keep all your necessary document password protected or store them non-digitally.

Pexels

Stalking

Cyber information can be used to harass or stalk a person through constant emails, messages, location tracking and more. In case, one gets a hint of cyber-stalking it is suggested to be immediately reported to the authorities.

Pexels

Phishing

One of the most common types of cyber scam is phishing. The intruder pretends to be from a well-known organisation and starts demanding secure information like passwords, link click requests etc. it is always suggested to double check the terms of conditions of online transactions for the organisation in such cases and report immediately to cyber cell.

Pexels

Online Bullying

Many times, one tends to do the mistake of uploading photographs or videos to non-trusted sites which can then be masked up and used for bullying and black-mailing to usurp money. It is best to report such cases immediately to the cyber cell for convenient actions.

Pexels

Spam

While it is not a cyber crime, but repeated sending of messages or mails can get quite irritating to for the recipient. Important messages can get lost in the process or the system can slow down. One can mark certain email IDs as Spam in order to avoid receiving messages from them in future.

Pexels
More on Gadgets