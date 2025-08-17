Crafts Council of Karnataka hosts Vishwakarma Vimarsha Series 3!

The Crafts Council of Karnataka presented Vishwakarma Vimarsha Series 3 recently featuring Ganesh V Shivaswamy, a distinguished advocate, art historian and founder of the Ganesh Shivaswamy Foundation . The House of Angadi, in collaboration with The Crafts Council of Karnataka, hosted this evening of reflection, scholarship and dialogue as part of Evenings with The House of Angadi, a cultural initiative that brings together artists, thinkers, historians and patrons to engage with India's rich aesthetic and intellectual traditions through conversations and beyond.

Titled Art & Law – Exploring these fields through the works of Raja Ravi Varma, the talk examined how one of India’s most influential painters navigated questions of authorship, intellectual property and the changing cultural and legal landscape of his time. We spotted Lakshmi Goplaswami and Madhu Natraj looking resplendent!