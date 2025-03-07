How these women gamers from India are breaking barriers

Rupam Jain
Harshita Shukla was drawn to PC games early on. Inspired by gaming streams, the Mumbai-based gamer set her sights on making a career in the industry. She entertains her audience with a mix of humor and engaging gameplay, streaming popular titles like BGMI, Valorant, Minecraft, and GTA V.
Payal Dhare, hailing from the small city of Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, defied societal stereotypes and embarked on a journey as a gamer. The 23-year-old is the first female gamer to surpass millions of social media followers. She made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an international gaming award.
Kaashvi Hiranandani’s journey began with a mission to prove that girls can excel in gaming, fueled by the viral success of her very-first YouTube video. Amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 lockdown, Kaashvi, better known as KaashPlays, made a courageous decision to leave her secure finance job in Singapore and transition to full-time gaming.
Krutika Ojha’s passion for video games blossomed during her childhood days, bonding with her brother over intense sessions of Counter-Strike 1.6 and WWE matches. However, her journey as a gamer truly began when she ventured into the world of PUBG Mobile. Her dedication and skill led her to become the sole female contestant in PMIS 2020.
Ankkita C is acknowledged as one of India’s most popular female gamers, celebrated for her engaging and varied content. Based in Mumbai, the 29-year-old is a key member of 8Bit Creatives. Her family, especially her mother, are ardent supporters of her career.
Saloni Kandalgaonkar is a prominent female gamer who creates content for one of India’s biggest Esports organisations, S8UL Esports. The 24-year-old was previously a creator for Team Vitality India where her exceptional skills, engaging personality, and dedication quickly caught the attention of the gaming community.
Monica Jeph, better known as Sherlock, kicked off her gaming career in 2019 as a PUBGM player. The 26-year-old streams a diverse array of games, including Valorant, BGMI, Deceit, Human Fall Flat, Gang Beasts, and Rocket League.