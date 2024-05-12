Transform your garden: 9 herbs you can grow at home

Team Indulge
Mint
Mint belongs to the Lamiaceae family and is considered as one of the popular herbs that possess a lot of health benefits. This may include oral care, help in breastfeeding pain, digestive health, reducing allergic symptoms and curing common cold symptoms.
Curry leaves
Curry leaves belong to the Rutaceae family, also known as sweet neem. Which is generally used in many dishes of the Indian subcontinent. They are rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. This includes promoting hair health, cholesterol, controlling diabetes and anti-inflammatory properties.
Coriander
Coriander is an annual herb that belongs to the Apiaceae family. The most interesting fact is that all parts of the plant are edible. The coriander leaves and seeds are full of vitamin K, which plays an important role in repairing bones, prevent problems like osteoporosis and blood clot.
Bay
The bay leaf is used as a herb in cooking for their distinctive flavor and fragrance. It is also considered as a medicine, which helps one to treat blood dysentery, common cold, asthma, inflammation and congestion of the kidney
Oregano
Oregano, the favorite Italian herb, is a perennial plant that adds flavour to savory dishes. It contains a lot of health benefits, which include anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties
Aloe vera
Aloe vera is a succulent plant species of the genus Aloe, that originated from the Arabian Peninsula. Where it has Vitamin C and E, beta-carotene in abundance. It also includes anti-inflammatory, anti-ageing and antimicrobial properties.
Sage
Sage contains very high levels of Vitamin K and vital minerals like magnesium, zinc, and copper. It also acts as an antioxidant and helps one to lower cancer risk.
Chives
Chives are commonly used as a herb that are easy to grow and thrive. Where the green stalks and the unopened, immature flower buds are finely chopped and used as an ingredient for many dishes. The edible flowers can also be used in salads.
Lemon balm
Lemon balm is an herb from the mint family. The leaves have a mild lemon aroma and are generally used to make medicine or flavored foods. It helps to reduce stress, anxiety and boost cognitive function.
Story by Viksha A