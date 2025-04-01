April Fools? More like everyday fools – Myths we still believe

Michelle Rebekah John
Every April 1, like clockwork we brace ourselves for pranks, fake news, marker moustaches and elaborate hoaxes. But what if we told you that you’ve been falling for everyday myths all along? Here’s a band-aid for your hurt ego. Some of the things we accept as common knowledge are actually complete nonsense — yet we keep believing them. Let’s bust some of the biggest myths that have tricked us all!
You only use 10 per cent of your brain
Nope, your whole brain is working, even when you’re binge-watching TV. Neuroscientists have debunked this myth — otherwise, losing 90% of your brain wouldn’t be a big deal.
Bats are blind
They might use echolocation, but bats can totally see. Some species have excellent vision! So the next time, someone uses the phrase “ blind as a bat” you can be that person that correct. But we can’t guarantee you’ll still have friends after that.
Goldfish have a three-second memory
Your goldfish remembers more than just its last lap around the bowl. Studies show they can recall things for months! How does it feel to know that a fish has better memory than you?
Dropped food is safe if you pick it up in five seconds
This one is going to hurt us as much as it hurts you but the five second rule is a lie. Bacteria aren’t nice organisms that give us a head start before they attack our food. If food touches the floor, germs can transfer instantly
Cracking your knuckles causes Arthritis
Annoying? Maybe. Harmful? Not all all. Research shows knuckle-cracking doesn’t cause arthritis— it just makes that oddly satisfying popping sound
Lightning never strikes the same place twice
Tell that to the Empire State Building, which gets hit around 25 times a year. Lightning plays no favourites.
Shaving makes your hair grow back thicker
Your razor isn’t turning you into a werewolf. Shaving only blunts the hair’s tip, making it feel rougher but it doesn’t affect growth.
Swallowed gum stays in your stomach for 7 years
Your digestive system isn’t a gum storage unit. While gum isn’t easily broken down, it still passes through like everything else (eventually)
Touching a frog gives you warts
Now what did frogs ever do to you? Warts are caused by viruses, not amphibians. So go ahead, befriend that frog — just maybe don’t kiss it expecting a prince