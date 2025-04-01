Thinking of digital detox? Follow these 5 effective tips

Team Indulge
Turn off notifications
Frequent notifications can be helpful but also stressful, creating pressure to respond instantly. Turning them off lets you reply at your convenience without constant interruptions.
Focus on mindfulness
In our fast-paced world, solitude is rare but essential for reflection and well-being. Taking moments to pause, be still, and disconnect helps recharge the mind. Practice mindfulness by focusing on conversations or meals without distractions like TV or phones.
Use only one device at a time
Stick to only one device at a time. Switching between multiple screens only creates more distractions and deeper digital engagement, defeating the purpose of a digital detox.
Embrace tech-free hours
Embrace tech-free hours by intentionally setting aside time for yourself and your loved ones without the constant pull of screens. Design your schedule to include moments of genuine connection, free from notifications and digital distractions.
Screen-free zones
Create screen-free zones in your home, like the dining area or bedroom, to foster meaningful interactions and a sense of relaxation.