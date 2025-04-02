Summer season: 5 things you should carry in your bag

Team Indulge
Carry water
Staying hydrated is a must, especially in this heat. Always carry a water bottle whenever you step out to keep yourself refreshed and energised.
Shades and scarves
Sunscreen is great, but for extra protection, always carry a pair of shades or a scarf when stepping out. A little extra care goes a long way in keeping your skin safe.
Deodorant or pocket perfume
Sweating in the summer is inevitable, but body odor doesn’t have to be. Keep a deodorant or pocket perfume with you for a quick refresh whenever needed.
Light snacks
Never step out on an empty stomach in summer, but if you start feeling low on energy, grab a quick snack to keep yourself going.
Wet wipes
Wet wipes are a must-have! They help you stay fresh and also double up as a quick sanitizing solution when needed.