4 reasons to have milk-soaked raisins daily

Suchismita Maity
Boosts Digestion
Milk-soaked raisins are rich in fiber and natural compounds that help keep your gut happy and prevent constipation.
Improves Bone Health
The calcium from milk and the boron in raisins are a powerful combo for stronger bones and joints.
Natural Energy Booster
Packed with natural sugars and nutrients, this duo gives you sustained energy without the caffeine crash.
Good for Heart Health
Antioxidants in raisins and the protein in milk can help reduce bad cholesterol and support a healthy heart.