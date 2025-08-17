Want to smell expensive? 5 cult perfumes you should try

Suchismita Maity

Chanel No. 5
The ultimate luxury classic. This perfume is a timeless blend of jasmine, rose, and aldehydes that screams sophistication. It has been a favorite of icons for nearly a century.

pexels

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540
A cult-favorite with a warm, amber-floral scent that lingers. It has sweet yet woody aura and feels like liquid gold.

X

Tom Ford Black Orchid

Dark, sexy, and unforgettable with black truffle, patchouli, and orchid. It has a Bold and opulent smell, its literally power in a bottle.

X

Le Labo Santal 33

The “it-girl” perfume that has a woody, smoky, and unisex smell with sandalwood at its heart. Its minimalist yet instantly recognizable.

X

Byredo Gypsy Water

This perfume has a fresh, clean, and bohemian smell like bergamot, lemon, pine, and vanilla all in one. It’s understated luxury with a cult following.

X
Click here