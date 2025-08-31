4 signs you’re not getting enough fibre

Suchismita Maity
Constant constipation
Fibre keeps things moving. Without it, your digestion slows down and constipation becomes frequent.
Always hungry
Low-fibre diets don’t keep you full for long. That’s why you keep reaching for snacks all the time.
Energy crashes
Fibre helps balance blood sugar. Without it, your energy spikes and drops, leaving you drained.
High cholesterol and sugar levels
Lack of fibre may lead to rising cholesterol and unstable blood sugar, these are the two silent red flags.