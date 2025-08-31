5 fragrant houseplants you should explore

Suchismita Maity

Jasmine
The queen of fragrance! Known for its sweet, romantic scent, jasmine fills your space with a calming aroma that’s perfect for evenings.

Gardenia
Glossy green leaves and creamy white blooms is luxury in a pot. Gardenias are loved for their strong, intoxicating fragrance.

Lavender
Not just pretty! Lavender’s soothing scent reduces stress, aids sleep, and keeps your home feeling fresh and relaxing.

Rose
Miniature rose plants can thrive indoors, spreading their classic floral fragrance while doubling as elegant décor.

Eucalyptus
A refreshing, spa-like aroma that clears the airways and keeps your space feeling rejuvenated.

