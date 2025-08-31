5 techniques to clean and organise your wardrobe

Suchismita Maity
The one-year rule
If you haven’t worn it in the last year, chances are you never will! Be honest with yourself, declutter, and give those clothes a second life by donating or recycling.
Categorize and color-code
Sort outfits by category like shirts, dresses, trousers and then color. This makes your wardrobe look chic and makes outfit-picking a breeze every morning.
Smart folding and storage
Master the KonMari fold or use storage bins for seasonal wear. Pack away bulky sweaters in summer and store light cottons when winter arrives, it’s all about saving space.
Maximise hangers and dividers
Upgrade to slim velvet hangers, shelf dividers, and hanging organisers. You’ll instantly double your space and say goodbye to clothes slipping or clutter piling up.
Create a capsule wardrobe
Keep versatile, timeless staples you love like a crisp white shirt, a little black dress, or tailored denim. With fewer but smarter pieces, you’ll always look put together.