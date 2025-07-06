Here's how to pack the perfect Bento box for your office lunch

Suchismita Maity
Start with a Base
Choose a foundation that fills you up without weighing you down:
– Rice (white, brown, sushi, or wild)
– Quinoa or couscous
– Soba noodles or whole grain pasta
– Mixed greens or salad base
Add protein power
Keep your energy steady with lean protein:
– Grilled chicken or tofu
– Boiled eggs
– Paneer cubes
– Edamame or chickpeas
– Leftover stir-fry or roasted meats
Load Up on Veggies
Color is all about nutrients! Add cooked or raw veggies for crunch and freshness:
– Roasted carrots, broccoli, or zucchini
– Cucumber, cherry tomatoes, or bell peppers
– Pickled radish or kimchi for a zingy punch
Don’t Forget a Sweet Bite
Balance your meal with a small dessert or fruit portion:
– Fresh berries or apple slices
– A square of dark chocolate
– Energy bites or mini muffins
– Dried fruit (in moderation)