5 Japanese techniques to detox your mind

Suchismita Maity

Shinrin-yoku (森林浴) – Forest Bathing

Embrace the Healing Power of Nature. Spending quiet time in a forest, breathing deeply, and observing nature reduces stress, boosts mood, and improves mental clarity.

Pexels

Zazen (座禅) – Seated Meditation

Sit Still, Breathe Deeply. Rooted in Zen Buddhism, this mindfulness practice focuses on posture and breath to center your mind and cultivate awareness.

Pexels

Ikigai (生き甲斐) – Finding Purpose

Know Your “Reason for Being”. Ikigai helps align what you love, what you’re good at, what the world needs, and what you can be paid for grounding you with a clear sense of direction.

Pexels

Kintsugi (金継ぎ) – Embracing Imperfection

Heal with Gold, Not Shame. This art of repairing broken pottery with gold symbolizes the beauty in flaws and helps us accept our emotional scars with grace.

Pexels

Oosouji (大掃除) – The Big Clean

Clear Space, Clear Mind. An annual tradition in Japan to deep-clean your home at year’s end as it’s also a mental and emotional reset, promoting fresh energy and clarity.

Pexels