How to get the perfect flippy bob like Shanaya Kapoor?

Suchismita Maity
Start with the right cut
Ask your stylist for a chin-length or just-below-the-chin blunt bob with soft layers. The key is structure with movement which is not too choppy, not too sleek.
Prep with volume in mind
Use a volumizing mousse or root-lift spray on damp hair. Flip your head upside down while blow-drying for that effortless bounce.
The Power of the Round Brush
Blow-dry with a medium round brush, curling the ends outward as you go. This creates that signature flip without making it look too retro.
Add a bit of heat styling
Use a flat iron or curling wand just on the ends, turning out gently.
Keep it modern and soft to avoid tight curls!
Don’t Skip the Shine
Finish with a lightweight serum or gloss spray to keep it glossy, like Shanaya’s red-carpet finish.