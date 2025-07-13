Night rituals for better sleep and health

Suchismita Maity
Sip on chamomile, lavender, or ashwagandha tea 30 minutes before bed to soothe your nervous system naturally.
Turn off phones, laptops, and TVs at least an hour before sleeping to reduce blue light exposure and improve melatonin production.
Engage in light yoga or a 5-minute breathing practice to release tension and prepare your body for deep rest.
A lukewarm shower relaxes muscles and mimics the body’s natural drop in temperature that signals it’s time to sleep.
Dim the lights, diffuse essential oils like lavender or sandalwood, and keep your bedroom cool, dark, and quiet.
Pick up a calming book or a few pages of poetry to shift your mind from productivity mode to rest mode.
Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day and yes, even on weekends to align your body clock naturally.