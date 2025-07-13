Night rituals for better sleep and health

Suchismita Maity

Wind down with herbal tea

Sip on chamomile, lavender, or ashwagandha tea 30 minutes before bed to soothe your nervous system naturally.

Unplug from screens

Turn off phones, laptops, and TVs at least an hour before sleeping to reduce blue light exposure and improve melatonin production.

Try gentle stretching or meditation

Engage in light yoga or a 5-minute breathing practice to release tension and prepare your body for deep rest.

Take a warm shower or bath

A lukewarm shower relaxes muscles and mimics the body’s natural drop in temperature that signals it’s time to sleep.

Create a sleep-friendly environment

Dim the lights, diffuse essential oils like lavender or sandalwood, and keep your bedroom cool, dark, and quiet.

Read something light

Pick up a calming book or a few pages of poetry to shift your mind from productivity mode to rest mode.

Stick to a consistent sleep schedule

Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day and yes, even on weekends to align your body clock naturally.

