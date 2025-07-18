4 red flags that mark a toxic workplace culture

Suchismita Maity
Constant micromanagement
No Trust, Just Control. If every move is being scrutinized and decisions require excessive approval, it’s a sign leadership doesn’t trust employees.
Poor Communication
You're Always in the Dark. Lack of transparency, unclear expectations, or mixed signals from management can create confusion and stress.
High Turnover Rates
People Don’t Stick Around for a Reason. If employees are constantly quitting or being replaced, it could point to deeper issues in leadership, culture, or work conditions.
No Work-Life Balance
Burnout Is the Norm. Unrealistic deadlines, glorified overwork, and guilt around taking time off indicate a toxic "always-on" environment.