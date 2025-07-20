How to nail the guava girl aesthetic for a sun-drenched holiday glow

Suchismita Maity
Skin first, always!
Hydration = Glow. Start with a lightweight, hydrating moisturizer and SPF 50 (yes, even when it’s cloudy). Dewy skin is the base of all guava girl magic. Pro Tip: Use a vitamin C serum for that lit-from-within look.
Tint, don’t cake
Sheer coverage for sun-kissed skin. Swap heavy foundation for a skin tint or BB cream. Let your freckles breathe and your skin shine through.
Bonus: Choose one with SPF for extra sun protection!
Blush like a guava
Cream blush is your bestie. Use coral, pink, or peach cream blush on cheeks and nose for that “I just came from the beach” flush.
Go for multi-sticks for a seamless finish.
Glossy lids & lashes
Keep it fresh and fun. Apply a touch of shimmer or gloss on your lids and add a coat of waterproof mascara. Effortless. Glowy. Island-ready.
Optional: Tiny wing with brown liner for a soft gaze.
Lips like fruit juice
Juicy Lips = Vacation Vibe. Tinted balms or glossy lips in guava pink, watermelon red, or papaya peach are your go-to. Hydration meets color.
Think “I just had a tropical smoothie.”
Glow up with highlighter
Let the light hit right. Dab a liquid highlighter on cheekbones, collarbones, and the tip of your nose. Perfect for golden hour selfies.