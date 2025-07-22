5 best complex carbs to start your day right

Suchismita Maity
Packed with fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants, sweet potatoes offer long-lasting energy without the sugar crash.
Whether overnight or cooked, oats are rich in beta-glucan fiber and also for heart health and digestion.
A nutrient-dense alternative to white bread and is perfect for toast, avocado, or nut butter toppings.
A protein-rich pseudo-grain that’s gluten-free, quinoa is great in breakfast bowls or with fruit and nuts.
Technically a fruit, but slightly underripe bananas contain resistant starch and is a complex carb that aids digestion and satiety.