5 daily self-care habits that take under 10 minutes

Suchismita Maity
Step outside, soak up natural light, and reset your internal clock. It boosts mood and helps regulate sleep.
Write down 3 things you're thankful for. This tiny habit trains your brain to focus on the positive.
Drink a full glass of water. Add lemon or chia for a gentle detox boost and hydration hit.
Use your fingers or a tool to gently massage your face. It relieves tension and boosts circulation.
Inhale for 4, hold for 4, exhale for 4, hold for 4. Just a few cycles calm the nervous system instantly.