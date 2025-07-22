5 daily self-care habits that take under 10 minutes

Suchismita Maity

Morning sunlight for 5 minutes

Step outside, soak up natural light, and reset your internal clock. It boosts mood and helps regulate sleep.

Gratitude Journaling

Write down 3 things you're thankful for. This tiny habit trains your brain to focus on the positive.

Hydration check-in

Drink a full glass of water. Add lemon or chia for a gentle detox boost and hydration hit.

Mini face massage

Use your fingers or a tool to gently massage your face. It relieves tension and boosts circulation.

3-Minute box breathing

Inhale for 4, hold for 4, exhale for 4, hold for 4. Just a few cycles calm the nervous system instantly.

