4 Ayurvedic fixes for a healthier monsoon

Suchismita Maity
Sip Tulsi + Ginger Tea
Start your day with a warm cup of tulsi and ginger tea. This powerful herbal infusion boosts your immunity, soothes the throat, and supports digestion. Boil fresh Tulsi leaves and sliced ginger in water, add a little honey if desired, and sip it warm.
Triphala for detox
Triphala, a classic Ayurvedic formulation made from three fruits, acts as a gentle detoxifier that supports digestion and regular bowel movements. Take a teaspoon of Triphala powder with warm water at bedtime to cleanse the digestive tract and improve metabolism.
Massage with warm sesame oil
The rainy season often brings joint stiffness and fatigue. An abhyanga (self-massage) with warm sesame oil 15-minute daily before your shower can do wonders to balance vata, the dosha that tends to go haywire in cold, damp weather.
Eat light cooked meals
Ayurveda recommends keeping your meals light, warm, and well-cooked during monsoon. Focus on easy-to-digest foods like moong dal khichdi, vegetable soups with cumin or ajwain, and gently spiced rice dishes