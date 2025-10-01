5 questions to ask your gym trainer

Suchismita Maity
What’s the best workout plan for my goals?
Everyone’s body and fitness goals are different, get a routine designed just for you.
Am I doing this exercise correctly?
Form is everything. Asking this helps prevent injuries and ensures results.
How should I fuel my body pre- and post-workout?
Nutrition is half the game, therefore, know what to eat to recover and perform better.
How often should I change my workout routine?
Avoid plateaus by switching things up at the right time.
What should I track outside the gym?
Sleep, stress, and hydration matter too. Your trainer can guide you on the bigger picture.