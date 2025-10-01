Want a quirky spot to propose? Here are 5 unique venues that are anything but cliché

Suchismita Maity
Palaces and Heritage Hotels
Imagine proposing inside a hilltop palace like Jaipur’s Rambagh Palace or Udaipur’s Monsoon Palace, where royal charm and sunsets set the mood.
Romantic boat rides
Sail across Lake Pichola or Dal Lake as the sun dips low, and pop the question in the middle of a dreamy golden glow.
Desert dunes and starry nights
Jaisalmer and Pushkar offer magical camel rides at dusk, followed by starlit tents where you can make your proposal unforgettable.
Secluded beaches and islands
From Andaman’s Radhanagar Beach to a private island escape, nothing beats a proposal with waves, sunsets, and maybe even an underwater surprise.
Mountain stargazing retreats
Think Pangong Lake in Ladakh or Himalayan glamping camps, where starry skies and fairy-lit tents add cosmic romance to your big moment.